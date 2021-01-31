Ferrari (RACE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.27-3.27 EPS and its FY20 guidance at ~EUR2.80 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $208.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.