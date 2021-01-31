FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBW opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. FFBW has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of FFBW worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

