Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 145.1% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

FIDU stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $48.78.

