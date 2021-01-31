Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FIOGF opened at $0.91 on Friday. Fiore Gold has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

