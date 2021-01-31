First American Trust FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.31. 9,805,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.02. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

