First American Trust FSB Invests $2.63 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $11.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.76. 708,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,085. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.