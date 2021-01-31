First American Trust FSB Invests $3.49 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 985.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 239.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

NYSE ALK traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.83. 2,231,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

