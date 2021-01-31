First American Trust FSB Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.67. 896,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,461. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.36. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.