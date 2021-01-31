First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,592,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period.

IWR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 1,720,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $72.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

