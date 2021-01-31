First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.97. 8,401,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day moving average of $156.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

