First American Trust FSB Sells 25,831 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,831 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

NYSE J traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,644. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

