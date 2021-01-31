First Bank & Trust Sells 277 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.