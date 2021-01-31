First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.37.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $11.03 on Friday, hitting $280.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.75 and a 200 day moving average of $226.61. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

