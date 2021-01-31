First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 20,339 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 6.9% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $47,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 805,732 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

