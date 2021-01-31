First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.57.

PGR stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.19. 4,756,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,533. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

