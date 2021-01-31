First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.36. 2,701,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,658. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

