First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

