First Business Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.31. 9,805,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.