First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 33.3% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

