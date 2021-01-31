First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.80

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$22.40, with a volume of 3677195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.26.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4274153 EPS for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) news, Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.98, for a total transaction of C$74,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,670,270. Insiders sold a total of 170,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,954 over the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

