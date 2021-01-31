First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

