First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 64.8% in January

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.78% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $11.83 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.