First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 378.4% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 139,853.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 179,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 179,013 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 512.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FNY opened at $67.75 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45.

