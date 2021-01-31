First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TDIV stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.