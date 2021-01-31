First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

NYSE:FPL opened at $4.53 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.