First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 194.8% from the December 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $86.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

