Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) to C$0.55 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of FCU stock opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.27 million and a P/E ratio of -26.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35.

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

