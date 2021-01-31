Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Down 33.8% in January

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DFP opened at $28.59 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

