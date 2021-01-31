Flash 24 Hour Volume Hits $401.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $401.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00132439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066229 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Flash

