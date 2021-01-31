Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.32-0.38 EPS.

Shares of FLEX opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

