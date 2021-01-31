Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

