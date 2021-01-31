Flow (Dapper Labs) Reaches Market Capitalization of $225.20 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for $9.66 or 0.00029787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $225.20 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.09 or 0.00897133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.80 or 0.04394302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

