Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

OTCMKTS FLTDF opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.