Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $95.14 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $111.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

