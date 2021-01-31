FLUX Achieves Market Cap of $200,574.75 (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, FLUX has traded 73.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLUX has a total market cap of $200,574.75 and approximately $11,058.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLUX token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00269360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039111 BTC.

FLUX Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 272,621 tokens. The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network.

FLUX Token Trading

FLUX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

