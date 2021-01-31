Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,061,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 691,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,892. Focus Graphite has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lac Knife property that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the CÃ´te-Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

