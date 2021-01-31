Folder Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,601.00 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $7,601.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00133170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00271652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041109 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io.

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

