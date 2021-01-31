Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $49.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 509,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and have sold 45,138 shares valued at $1,995,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,888 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 944.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

