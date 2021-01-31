Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

