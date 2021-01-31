Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) versus Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Financial Survey

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A Data443 Risk Mitigation $1.45 million 12.99 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -90.36% -78.13% Data443 Risk Mitigation -960.19% N/A -261.93%

Risk and Volatility

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.17, meaning that its stock price is 517% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Foresight Autonomous and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Foresight Autonomous presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Foresight Autonomous beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones. The company has a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. to develop and market QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices; DATAEXPRESS, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product for various organizations; ArcMail, an email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; ClassiDocs, a data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; and ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. It also provides Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform; Resilient Access, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; the CCPA Framework WordPress plugin that enables organizations of various sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; FileFacets, a Software-as-a-Service platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks; and IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

