Fortis Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

FTS stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. Fortis has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fortis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

