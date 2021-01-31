Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.20. Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 1,500,551 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

About Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

