Franklin Resources (BEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BEN stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $28.59.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.