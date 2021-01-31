Frax (FRAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.02 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $130.66 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00133396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00271631 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00041750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067190 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

