Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FSNUY opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

