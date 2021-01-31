FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth approximately $3,755,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

