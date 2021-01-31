Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Down 9.1%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $20.70. 633,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 735,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

