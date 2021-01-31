FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Docebo Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Docebo in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.06 million.

