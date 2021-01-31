FY2020 EPS Estimates for Adecco Group AG Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Adecco Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 1.43.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

