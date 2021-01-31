FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

